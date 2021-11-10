The Handmade Neighborhood 2021 sale is Saturday, November 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Winona County History Center.
The historical society is excited to bring back the favorite Handmade Neighborhood artisan sale in person. Shop a beautifully curated variety of quality locally produced goods ranging from artisan soaps, unique jewelry, fun gifts for children, glassworks, pottery, knits, woodwork, fiber arts, fine art and much more. Explore boutique quality booths on two levels of the beautiful Laird Norton Addition of the Winona County Historical Society’s History Center. Doors will open at 10 a.m. with COVID-19 safety policies in place, including masking, distancing, and limited capacities.
Handmade Neighborhood is an annual sale the Saturday before Thanksgiving that features a juried selection of quality, unique, local items created by area artists and artisans. Handmade Neighborhood was established in 2009 by a group of Winona-area artisans with a mission to support local artists, and to provide our community with an opportunity to purchase quality, original, locally produced, handmade goods at reasonable prices. The Winona County Historical Society became the steward of the event in 2020.
Discover more from our friends at the River Arts Alliance Winona Art Walk, November 19-21, too. Find more information and fun things to do with the Winona County Historical Society at www.winonahistory.org or call 507-454-2723.
