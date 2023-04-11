Frozen River Film Festival (FRFF) will be screening the new local film, “Healthy Lake Winona,” on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the Winona Arts Center.
Directed by local filmmaker Mary Farrell, “Healthy Lake Winona” follows the efforts of local organizers dedicated to cleaning up Lake Winona.
When Lake Winona was being evaluated as an impaired body of water by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, a group of local citizens formed the Healthy Lake Winona committee in 2014. The group initiated several projects to reduce the problem of too many nutrients in the lake and to improve the quality of Lake Winona. Farrell has documented the group's efforts to address stormwater runoff, invasive species, shoreline erosion, and excessive goose population.
Tickets for the screening are available at frff.eventive.org or at the door. Tickets are $10 for adults and free for students and children.
