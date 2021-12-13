The Heart Strings harp circle will be presenting a Christmas harp concert on Sunday, Dec. 19, at 2 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church in Winona. This concert will be a chance to just come and relax from the activity of the season by listening to soothing harp music.
Heart Strings consists of a group of musicians from La Crosse, La Crescent, Lanesboro, and Winona, who play at events around the area. The music will be a collection of gentle holiday songs written for harp ensembles. There is no charge for the concert — there will be a free-will offering to benefit Habitat for Humanity. The concert is open to all.
