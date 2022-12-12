The Heart Strings Harp Circle will be presenting a concert on Sunday, December 18, at 2 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church in Winona. Heart Strings is a group of folk harpists with participants from Winona, La Crosse, La Crescent, and Lanesboro. This concert is presented as a just-before-Christmas way to relax, unwind, and reflect on the peace of the season.
A harp circle performs without a conductor and involves listening to each other and performing as a team. Heart Strings performs frequently in settings that invite healing and calm reflection. Research has shown that the gentle sound of harps can provide a calm and healing function.
So take a break from the rush of the holidays, and join us for an hour of relaxation with the soothing sounds of harps playing songs of the Christmas season.
There is no admission charge, but a free-will offering will be taken to benefit a caring local nonprofit.
