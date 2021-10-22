Join in a book chat at the Winona County History Center. Book Chat is free and open to the public. Participate in great discussions about the themes in each month’s book held at the History Center. Discussions begin at 12:05 p.m. and last for about an hour. They are led by Audrey Gorny. Upcoming books that will be discussed are:
Oct. 27 — “Finding Dorothy” by Elizabeth Letts — As MGM is adapting her late husband’s masterpiece for the screen, 77 year-old Maud Gage Baum sets about trying to finagle her way onto the set.
Dec. 1 — “Evidence of V: A Novel in Fragments, Facts, and Fictions” by Sheila O’Connor — Drawing on the little-known American practice of incarcerating adolescent girls for “immorality” in the first half of the twentieth century, O’Connor follows young V from her early work as a nightclub entertainer to her subsequent six-year state school sentence for an unplanned pregnancy.
There is one Book Chat on December 1 for November and December due to the holidays. Find more to do with the Winona County Historical Society at www.winonahistory.org or call 507-454-2723 for more information.
