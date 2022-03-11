The Spring into History Museum Open House will be Sunday, March 20, 12-4 p.m. at the Winona County History Center. Join in an afternoon of free and fun activities, treats and tours as a community thank you. The Winona County Historical Society Museum Open House showcases the work the society does and offers free admission for all to enjoy the History Center. Tour collection storage and other areas normally not open to the public! Plus, explore the traveling exhibit "We Are Water MN" with free admission extending through March 22 in celebration of World Water Day on March 22.
The event will feature free admission, spring crafts, museum activities, treats, membership deals. info and demo booths by area partners, behind the scenes tours, archives research & genealogy tips, door prizes on the hour, and more.
The History Center is open daily 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find the Winona County Historical Society online at www.winonahistory.org or call 507-454-2723 for more information.
