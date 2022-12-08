Swingin’ songs of the season will ring out at the monthly Jazz Jam at Island City Brewing Company on Sunday, December 18, 2022, from 2-5 p.m. The December fundraiser will benefit Engage Winona. All donations will be matched by Island City Brewing and H3O Jazz Trio.
Engage Winona works in three areas: bringing folks together to imagine transformative projects and bold ideas for the community’s future; reflecting these voices of our community through creative storytelling; and providing the training, support, and resources to help folks turn those ideas into reality.
Since April 2021, H3O Jazz Trio and Island City Brewing have helped support local nonprofits with over $19,000 in total donations through the generosity of their Jazz Jam patrons. The November Jazz Jam donated a record-setting $1,565 to the Winona Afghan Support Network. With your support, we will reach $20,000 by year’s end.
Everyone wishing to sing, play, or cheer on their friends is welcome join the H3O Jazz Trio at Island City Brewing Company’s monthly Jazz Jam. The brewery follows all current CDC guidelines, and all equipment will be sanitized between performers.
Interested players can choose their tunes from a wide selection. Music is available from the Hal Leonard Real Book series, bring your own music, or just name that tune.
Come early to enjoy a beverage in Island City’s spacious taproom and enjoy an afternoon of great jazz with H3O Jazz Trio, all while showing your support for our community.
An up-to-date schedule is always available at H3OJazz.com. The family-friendly Jazz Jam is free and open to all – young and not so young.
Nominate your favorite local nonprofit at
H3OJazz.com/jazz-jams/non-profit-nominations.html.
More information about Engage Winona can be found at www.engagewinona.org.
Please email events@islandcitybrew.com or info@h3ojazz.com for more information about the monthly Jazz Jam.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.