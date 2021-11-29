December is rich with celebrations of many different events and cultural and faith traditions. Please join us on December 4, 2021, from 1-5 p.m. for Holidaze, a time to celebrate some of those traditional events, at the Winona Arts Center located at 228 East Fifth Street in Winona.
This free event will feature an assortment of fun performances: songs, stories, instrumentals, crafts and holiday observances from different lands and faith traditions. Performances will be held in the gallery level of the Winona Art Center with children’s craft activities offered in the building’s lower level from 1-3 p.m. After the event, you are invited to join others for caroling in the neighborhood.
The schedule will include:
1-1:30 p.m. — Taff Roberts reads “A Child’s Christmas in Wales” by Dylan Thomas
1:30-2 p.m. — Bea Hoffmann reads a story about Hanukkah (Nov. 28-Dec. 6)
2-2:30 p.m. — Betsy Neil leads the Winona Fiddlers in a Christmas medley
2:30-3:15 p.m. — Ray Felton reads “A Christmas Memory” by Truman Capote
3:15-3:30 p.m. — Paul Stern leads a quiet moment for the Buddhist’s Bodhi Day (Dec. 8)
3:30-4 p.m. — Jerome Christenson: “A Kid’s Christmas in Caledonia, Minn.”
4-4:30 p.m. — Taff Roberts reads “A Child’s Christmas in Wales” by Dylan Thomas
4:30-5 p.m. — Heidi Ryan and Nancy Bachler celebrate Sachertorte Day (Dec. 5)
Children’s craft activities will be available in the lower level from 1-3 p.m.
For more information on this event and other programs offered through the Winona Arts Center, please visit winonaarts.org. Also please note that proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test 72 hours prior to event and masks are required.
