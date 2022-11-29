The Winona Arts Center, 228 East Fifth Street in Winona, is pleased to host the free annual Holidaze event on December 10, 2022, from 1-4 pm. Holidaze is a celebration of winter holidays and cultural traditions, and we will celebrate the season through music, stories, and art. The printing press will be available throughout the afternoon to make your own holiday cards. Scheduled activities include:
1 p.m. — Bea Hoffman, “Celebrating Hanukkah”
1:30 p.m. — Jerome Christenson, “Celebrating a rural Minnesota Christmas”
2 p.m. — Winona Fiddlers Concert
2:30 p.m. — Ray Felton, “ A Truman Capote Christmas”
3 p.m. — Kristine Beck, “Winter Solstice”
3:30 p.m. — Winona Arts Center drum circle performance
4 p.m. — Refreshments
Masks are encouraged but not required.
For more information on this event and other activities of the Winona Arts Center, please visit our website at www.winonaarts.org.
