A special reception will be held Feb. 25, 4-6 p.m., for the current art gallery show, “But I guess I’m already there,” at the Winona County History Center. Explore the show and the notions of home through March 6. It is free to view and much of the art is for sale.
Home is flimsy and firm. Home silly and clumsy. Home is a cage, but home is where we want to be. “But I guess I’m already there” is an art show curated by Roger Boulay, assistant professor of photography and gallery coordinator at Winona State University. The group show features work by Izel Vargas, Kathleen Hawkes, Alessandra Sulpy, James Wade, Chris Rackley, and Jonathan Thunder.
This exhibition explores notions of home as something contested and unstable, despite desires for it to be secure and constant. Through different materials and representational strategies, the five artists in this exhibition treat ideas of home with varying degrees of attachment and revulsion.
Visit www.winonahistory.org or call 507-454-2723 for more information. The Slaggie Family Lobby Art Shows are in partnership with the River Arts Alliance, riverartsalliance.org. Local artists are invited to apply by May 1 for 2023 show scheduling. Log on to winonahistory.org/artists to apply.
