The Homer Church Christmas Gospel Hour will be held on Sunday, December 18, at 9 a.m. at the historic church on Old Homer Road in Homer. Our special musical witnesses will be Ward Anderson and Terry Gray, guitar, vocals, and amazing harmonies.
The puppet will be on hand with his best friend, and Pastor Tori Hicks will deliver the message entitled “Joseph.” Please join us or tune in to the live broadcast on KAGE Radio 13.80 AM or 101.5 FM at 9 a.m. Refreshments and fellowship follow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.