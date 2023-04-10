The Homer Church Gospel Hour will be held on Sunday, April 16, at 9 a.m. at the historic Homer Church on Old Homer Road in Homer. Our special musical witnesses will be Joe Cody and Dominic Orrico, on vocals and instrumentals. Pastor Tori Hicks will deliver the message. Please join us, or tune into the live broadcast on KAGE Radio 1380 AM or 101.5 FM. Refreshments and fellowship follow.
