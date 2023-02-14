The Homer Church Gospel Hour will be held on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 9 a.m. at the historic church on Old Homer Road in Homer. Our special guest musicians will be Ken Ring, on keyboard and vocals, and P.J. Thompson, on vocals. Rev. Tori Hicks will deliver the message. Please join us, or tune in to the live broadcast on KAGE Radio 1380 AM or 101.5 FM at 9 a.m. Refreshments and fellowship follow.