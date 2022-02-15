The Homer Church Gospel Hour will be held on Sunday, February 20, at 9 a.m. at the historic church on Old Homer Road in Homer. Our very special musical witness will be Joe Cody, vocals and guitar. The puppets will be on hand, and guest speaker Rev. James Clauson will deliver the message.
Please join us or tune in to the live broadcast on KAGE Radio 13.8- AM or 101.5 FM at 9 a.m. Refreshments and fellowship follow. Masks are required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.