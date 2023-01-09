The Homer Church Gospel Hour will be held on Sunday, January 15, at 9 a.m. at the historic Homer Church on Old Homer Road in Homer. Our musical witnesses will be P.J. Thompson, on vocals and guitar, and Ken Ring, on vocals and keyboard. Pastor Tori will deliver the message. Please join us or tune into the live broadcast on KAGE Radio 13.80 AM or 101.5 FM at 9 a.m. Fellowship and refreshments follow.
