The Homer Church Gospel Hour will be held on Sunday, January 16, at 9 a.m. at the historic church on Old Homer Road in Homer. Our special musical witnesses will be Ken Ring, guitar, piano, and vocals; Vincent Roberts, clarinet, vocal, and keyboard; Tara Sieracki and PJ Thompson, vocals, along with the Homer Hallelujah Praise Choir. Puppet Bob and his best friend Cindy will be imparting wisdom for the ages, and Rev. Tori Hicks will deliver the message. Please join us (masks required) or tune in to the live broadcast on KAGE Radio 13.80AM or 101.5FM at 9 a.m. Fellowship and refreshments follow.