The Homer Church Gospel Hour will be held on Sunday, March 19, at 9 a.m. at the historic Homer Church on Old Homer Road in Homer. Our special musical witness will be Patty Darbo, on vocals and guitar. Pastor Tori Hicks will deliver the message. Please join us or tune in to the live broadcast on KAGE Radio 1380 AM or 101.5 FM at 9 a.m. Fellowship and refreshments follow.
