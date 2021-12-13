The Homer Church Christmas Gospel Hour will be held on Sunday, December 19, at 9 a.m. at the historic church on Old Homer Road in Homer. Our special musical witness will be our favorite John Denver "sound alike,” Ward Anderson. Rev Tori Hicks will deliver the message. Please join us or tune in to KAGE Radio 13.80 AM or 101.5 FM at 9 a.m. Masks are required.  