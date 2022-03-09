Improv lets kids’ creativity shine

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
The students improvised a scene about drinking “pizza juice” and a scene about selling a cat hair wreath. Members of the youth improv group Main reACTion at the Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts thought on their feet, honed their comedic timing and strengthened their friendships while rehearsing on a recent Friday night.
The group for students ages eight to 18 has existed for about three years. Participants aim to perform in the community and rehearse.
At the students’ recent rehearsal, their creativity went well beyond pizza juice and cat hair wreaths, and lots of laughter followed. They took on the role of sales person in an improv game while trying to convince fellow group members to buy an item suggested by the group. A pet fruit fly would now be able to safely be taken on walks, thanks to a fruit fly collar, leash and GPS, in one pitch. One sales person introduced himself with the first name “Sketchy” and last name “Salesman” while explaining why it definitely would be a great idea to purchase a mirror that releases the “evil, shadow version of yourself.” In another pitch, though things were a bit dark against a backdrop of an apocalyptic setting, help was on the way in the form of concrete socks that prevented children from levitating.
Students also played counselors. One student left the room while fellow group members came up with issues that two other students would need help from the counselor to solve. The “counselor” then had to guess what the issues were. An obsession with floor paneling, eating vegan turtles and constantly wearing polka dots and plaid together were just some of the problems.
Of course, rehearsal would not be complete without a party — a party game, that is. Two students took on the role of party co-hosts and had to guess the quirks of their guests, such as having a fish as a head, staplers as arms and constantly contradicting oneself.
Apart from the laughs, friendship is a core part of the group. “I think Main reACTion, for me, is the first group that ever really accepted me as a group of people,” student Seamus Schwaba said, adding, “It’s a place where I fit in, and I love the people here. These are a group of awesome people you’re looking at.” Having students of a wide variety of ages in the group is valuable, Schwaba continued. “I think that’s created a really nice sense of community,” Schwaba said.
Inspiring confidence and bravery is an important piece of the group, as well. Student Greta Larson fondly recalled a performance during which it felt like everything was getting a laugh, saying, “I felt like I was on top of the world.”
That confidence extends beyond rehearsals and performances. Larson feels more confident overall. “It gave me a better understanding of what people find funny,” Larson said. In turn, that understanding returns to the concept of friendship and can help with making friends, Larson added.
“I think Main reACTion made me remember that I’m not really alone in things, and I’ve got a group of awesome people who like hanging out with me and enjoy me as a person. And I think that really helped me just enjoy life,” Schwaba said.
