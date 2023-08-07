When InnerTuba’s founder Jon Hodkin was asked to describe the things he loves to do, he responded, “For me, the answer lies in four words, each one beginning with T. It’s all about my tuba, my tricycle, my trailer, and my travels with them.”
On Thursday, August 10, 2023, Hodkin will bring his unique blend of music and storytelling to Central Lutheran’s Grace Hall, beginning at 7 p.m.
Hodkin’s Mississippi River Tour 2023 began in New Orleans and will take him to the headwaters near Bemidji.
This fun and one-of-a-kind evening is open to all. A freewill offering will be taken to offset Hodkin’s travel expenses.
Learn more about InnerTuba at innertuba.org.uk.
For more information about the event, please contact A. Eric Heukeshoven at 507-474-7144 or aeheukeshoven@centrallutheranchurch.org.
