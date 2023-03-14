The Old Main Cultural Center in Galesville will celebrate the “Irish Holiday” on Saturday, March 18, at 6 p.m. with a corned beef and cabbage dinner and a concert at 7 p.m. by The Creek Chicks with Doug Mahlum as their guest. Cooks from the Arnold House will prepare the dinner complete with soda bread and dessert. The Creek Chicks and Doug will feature your favorite Irish songs. Proceeds will be used for building upgrades that include the needed elevator.
Admission is $30 for the dinner and concert, $20 for the dinner only, and $10 for the concert only. Old Main is located at 20869 College Avenue in Galesville. Turn south on 12th Street from Ridge or Gale Avenues. Then turn west on College Avenue. Old Main is on the south side.
