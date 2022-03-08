The Creek Chicks and Doug Mahlum will provide a concert of Irish music for the Irish Holiday at Old Main on Saturday, March 12, with dinner at 6 p.m. The concert follows the corned beef and cabbage dinner prepared by cooks from the Arnold House in Galesville. Enjoy corned beef, ham, potatoes, cabbage, carrots, soda bread, desserts, and more. The concert is at 7 p.m. The proceeds will be added to the elevator fund. The Old Main board is making decisions that will lead to the serious drive needed to build the elevator annex at Old Main. Community interest and support is the biggest need at this point. The Irish Holiday at Old Main has become a regional tradition that is a lot of fun. Admission is $30, 18 and younger no charge; donations are welcome.
Old Main is located at 20869 College Avenue in Galesville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.