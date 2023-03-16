Hear Terry Visger, of La Crosse, Wis., tell Irish stories at the Old Main Cultural Center in Galesville on Sunday, March 26, at 3 p.m. The ethnic stories we hear help root us within our own cultural heritage as we think about what could be told from our own past. Hearing stories helps everyone tell their own stories better. Terry Visger presents stories that are vivid and memorable. Her stories are designed to enrich the lives of everyone who hears them.
Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for college students, and free to people in high school and younger. Old Main is located at 20869 College Avenue in Galesville. Turn south on 12th Street from Ridge or Gale Avenues, then west on College Avenue. Old Main is on the south side.
