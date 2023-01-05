Registration is now open for a series of adult clay workshops, offered this winter and spring at Island City Clayspace (ICC), through Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Community Education. The project-based workshops are held on Saturday afternoons at the ICC studio in downtown Winona.
The Kurinuki vase workshop is on Saturday, January 21, from 1-4 p.m. This fun Japanese technique employs carving with putty knives and other tools to create both the interior and exterior of a vase. The fired work looks like a rocky cliff face on the outside, while the inside is glazed smooth.
On Saturday, January 28, experienced students have the opportunity to create a sculpture of their own design, with guidance from the instructor, so that the most appropriate techniques are used for their ideas.
In March, you can be inspired at the International Festival of Owls in Houston (March 3-5). Then join the owl sculpture workshop on Saturday, March 11, and create a hollow owl sculpture with lots of personality.
Workshops in May and June include building a planter and drainage tray, shaping a canoe-shaped serving vessel, designing your own wall relief, and creating a fun face mug.
Workshops are three hours long, and cost $29 for instruction. The cost of clay, underglazes, glazes, bisque-firing, and glaze firing is covered by a $15 materials fee. The instructor is artist and educator Anne Scott Plummer, a retired Winona State University art professor who has been making pottery and ceramic sculpture for over thirty years. For more information and to register, go to www.winonaschools.org/communityed/adult-programs/adult-enrichment.
