In April, H3O Jazz Trio and Island City Brewing Company began raising funds for area nonprofits as part of their popular monthly Jazz Jams. The continuing generosity of Jazz Jam patrons resulted a record $1,125 being donated to the Winona Symphony Orchestra in October bringing total contributions to area nonprofits to over $5,400.
For the November Jazz Jam, H3O Jazz Trio is partnering with the Winona Main Street Program to raise funds for their Light Up Downtown project. The Winona Main Street Program has been planning its Light Up Downtown project since early summer with a goal of raising enough funds to construct a large 17-foot-tall holiday tree to be set up downtown for the holiday season. The tree was completed in October by students in the welding program at Minnesota State College Southeast. A lighting ceremony will take place in Peter’s Biergarten on Thursday, November 18, from 6-7:30 p.m.
Following the lighting ceremony on Sunday, November 21, 2021, the Jazz Jam will continue to welcome performers while raising money for area non-profits. H3O will contribute all donations (aka tips) received during the afternoon. Island City and H3O will match the total amount collected — tripling everyone’s contributions.
The November Jazz Jam will be held in Island City’s taproom from 2:30-5:30 p.m on November 21. Performers will have the option to perform with or without masks and all equipment will be sanitized.
Interested players can choose their tunes from a wide selection. Music is available from the Hal Leonard Real Book series, bring your own music, or just name that tune.
Come early to grab a beverage, find a comfy spot, and enjoy an afternoon of great jazz with H3O Jazz Trio, all while showing your support for our community.
An up-to-date schedule is always available at H3OJazz.com. The family-friendly Jazz Jam is free and open to all – young and not so young.
Nominate your favorite local non-profit via H3O’s website: h3ojazz.com/jazz-jams/non-profit-nominations.html.
Please email events@islandcitybrew.com or info@h3ojazz.com for more information.
