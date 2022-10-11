Capping off three days of storytelling and music in Winona, this month’s Jazz Jam at Island City Brewing Company on October 16, 2022, from 2:30-5:30 p.m. will benefit the first annual Sandbar Storytelling Festival. All donations to this welcome new addition to the local arts scene will be matched by Island City Brewing and H3O Jazz Trio.
Since April 2021, H3O Jazz Trio and Island City Brewing have helped support local nonprofits with over $17,000 in total donations.
Everyone wishing to sing, play, or cheer on their friends is welcome join the H3O Jazz Trio at Island City Brewing Company’s monthly Jazz Jam. The brewery follows all current CDC guidelines, and all equipment will be sanitized between performers.
Interested players can choose their tunes from a wide selection. Music is available from the Hal Leonard Real Book series, bring your own music, or just name that tune.
Come early to enjoy a beverage on Island City’s spacious patio (or in the taproom if the weather is chilly), and enjoy an afternoon of great jazz with H3O Jazz Trio, all while showing your support for our community.
For more information on the Jazz Jam, visit H3OJazz.com or email events@islandcitybrew.com or info@h3ojazz.com. More information about the Sandbar Storytelling Festival may be found at sandbarstorytellingfestival.org.
