“Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings.” Experience the timeless holiday story of “It’s a Wonderful Life” at Winona Middle School (WMS) Auditorium this December.
Coffee Beanz Theatre Group is excited to announce the Midwest tour of “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” a radio play adaptation of the Frank Capra film. Assistant directed by WAPS alumni Emma Bucknam and featuring a group of uniquely talented actors, the play will be performed live on the set of a 1940s radio studio.
“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” performs on Sunday, December 18, at 2 p.m. at Winona Middle School’s Auditorium in Winona. The story follows the life of George Bailey, a generous and well-meaning man who considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve. It will take the help of the lovable angel Clarence to show George why life is really worth living.
“Sometimes people argue that theater can’t be both high-quality and fun for the whole family, and I think we’re disproving that with this show,” says Assistant Director Emma Bucknam. “It’s a light holiday romp with a meaningful message. And I think that’s something we can all appreciate after the darkness of these pandemic years.”
The play stars Travis Roh, Tristen Anthony B., Katherine Baier, Carl Schack, Karina Hinkley, and Natalie Kroll, all BFA majors at Nebraska Wesleyan University. “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” is directed and produced by Kyle Goeken and assistant directed by Emma Bucknam. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children (17 and under) and can be purchased at the box office or online at coffeebeanztheatregroup.com (starting on Monday, November 21, at 12 p.m.). “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” will run approximately 90 minutes; the box office will be open 30 minutes before each show.
