On Friday, December 16, from 4-7 p.m., the No Name Bar (252 East Third Street in Winona) will be holding the opening reception for an art exhibit by Jamie Harper. Harper is a local artist who uses reclaimed materials as his medium of art. All paintings are done with reclaimed latex house paint on salvaged hollow core doors. There will be over 40 paintings on exhibit, most of them new works. Harper draws from the local area, mainly the river and bluffs, for much of his inspiration. The paintings will be exhibited through February.
