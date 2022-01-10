The Winona Film Society, located in the Winona Arts Center, 228 East Fifth Street, is offering award winning films by foreign and independent filmmakers. Films are shown at 7 p.m. on Fridays with a coffeehouse available at 6 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. Films scheduled in January are:
On January 14, 2022, there will be a screening of “Queen of Katwe,” a movie based on the true story of a Ugandan chess champion, directed by Mira Nair and written by William Wheeler. Starring David Oyelowo and Lupita Nyong’o, the film depicts the life of Phiona Mutesi who lives in Katwe, the slums of Kampala. After learning to play chess, her life changes when she discovers she has an amazing talent for chess (2016, English with subtitles,124 minutes).
On January 28, 2022, “True Mothers” will be screened. After a long and unsuccessful struggle to get pregnant, Satoko and her husband decide to adopt a child. Over the next six years, the middle-class couple and their son, Asato, settle into a comfortable routine until the arrival of Hikari, who claims to be the biological mother. Weaving together multiple timelines and genres, the film is a touching celebration of women who assume the duties of love and support (2021, Japanese with subtitles, 140 minutes).
Please note: The Winona Art Center requires proof of COVID vaccine or a negative test 72 hours prior to the event. Masks are required at all times. For more information visit the Winona Arts Center website at winonaarts.org or Facebook: WinonaArtsCenter.
