The Island City Jazz Jams return for a fifth season on January 15, 2023, from 2:30-5:30 p.m. with all donations supporting the Friends of the Winona Public Library (WPL). Your contribution will be tripled by H3O Jazz Trio and Island City Brewing Company.
From volunteering and creating public awareness to encouraging gifts, the Friends of the Winona Public Library value, support, and champion Winona’s jewel – the public library.
As of December, H3O Jazz Trio and Island City Brewing have helped support local nonprofits with over $20,000 in total donations through the generosity of Jazz Jam patrons. The December Jazz Jam donated $900 to Engage Winona’s Giving Campaign 2022.
Everyone wishing to sing, play, or cheer on their friends is welcome join the H3O Jazz Trio at Island City Brewing Company’s monthly Jazz Jam. The brewery follows all current CDC guidelines, and all equipment will be sanitized between performers.
Interested players can choose their tunes from a wide selection. Music is available from the Hal Leonard Real Book series, bring your own music, or just name that tune.
Come early to enjoy a beverage in Island City’s spacious taproom, and enjoy an afternoon of great jazz with H3O Jazz Trio, all while showing your support for our community.
An up-to-date schedule is always available at H3OJazz.com. The family-friendly Jazz Jam is free and open to all – young and not so young.
You can nominate your favorite local nonprofit via H3O’s website:
H3OJazz.com/jazz-jams/non-profit-nominations.html.
More information about Friends of the WPL can be found at:
Please email events@islandcitybrew.com or info@h3ojazz.com for more information about the monthly Jazz Jam.
