 

The Winona Film Society is pleased to present the Japanese film, “They Say That Nothing Stays the Same,” on March 10, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the Winona Arts Center, 228 East Fifth Street. Admission is $5.

Featuring an array of Japan's top stars, this film follows Toichi (Akira Emoto), an aging ferryman in a remote Meiji-era community. His peaceful, cyclical existence is given meaning by the essential role he plays in transporting people, livestock, and goods across the water. 

When news arrives that a bridge is being built upstream, Toichi finds his life transformed in the name of progress. The sudden arrival of a young girl brings one more dimension to his life. This film has been lauded as having “stunning visuals and a stellar cast,” by the Japan Times. This 2022 film is directed by Joe Odagiriin in Japanese with English subtitles and is 137 minutes in length.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Masks are encouraged but not required.

For more information on this event and other events at the Winona Arts Center, please visit our website at www.winonaarts.org. 