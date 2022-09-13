As the school year begins, it’s time to mark your calendar for this year’s Jazz at Saint Mary’s concert schedule.
Fall 2022
The Red Bird Club opened its doors in 2014 in the Valéncia Arts Center at the crossroads of Vila and 10th Streets in Winona. Never heard of it? Maybe that’s because the doors only open once every two years. Every other December, the theatre is transformed into an American jazz cabaret, showcasing the talents of Saint Mary’s University student musicians.
This year the Red Bird Club will honor big band’s royalty – Count Basie and Duke Ellington. From the Count’s “April in Paris” to the Duke’s “Take the ‘A’ Train,” “One More Once” will feature crooners, an emcee, beer and wine service, and a dance floor.
In past years, the Red Bird Club has sold out quickly. This season, we’re opening the doors for two nights — Thursday, December 8, and Friday, December 9, at 7:30 p.m. Mark your calendars.
Spring 2023
Looking ahead to springtime, the Jazz Ensemble will partner with Saint Mary’s Concert Band, under the direction of Dr. Janet Heukeshoven, for “All Good Things” – an all-alumni reunion concert, featuring a program of “greatest hits,” selected by current and former members of the ensemble. The celebration will take place on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 3 p.m. in Page Theatre and will mark the final concert for Eric and Janet Heukeshoven, who are retiring from Saint Mary’s in spring 2023.
Reservation and ticket information for both events will be available later this fall.
For more information, contact Jazz at Saint Mary’s director A. Eric Heukeshoven at 507-450-5622 or eheukesh@smumn.edu.
