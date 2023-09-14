Sue Orfield and Joan Hutton bring their jazz ensemble Take That Back to WideSpot in Wabasha for a show on Saturday, September 30. Orfield will play tenor sax, and Hutton will be featured on bass clarinet and alto sax. The band is rounded out with Ted Godbout on piano, Kameron Markworth on bass, and David Schmaelberger on drums. Look for an evening of original compositions, with the two wind instruments weaving around each other.
WideSpot, the premiere entertainment venue in the Lake Pepin Region, is located in Wabasha’s Broadway Theater at 611 Broadway Avenue in the historic Mittel Schule building. The venue features a larger auditorium with over 300 seats, is handicap accessible, and has ample onsite parking,
The bar, serving beer, wine, water, and sodas, will be open as well. Showtime will be at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
WideSpot offers a wide range of musical and theatrical acts. Our fall schedule will feature Davina and the Vagabonds with sassy piano-based sounds from New Orleans and Memphis, Wisconsin favorites the Ditchlilies and Little Wing in a rare double bill, and the return of the Hot Flashes annual holiday show.
WideSpot is supported by a grant from SEMAC, the Southeast Minnesota Arts Council. SEMAC activities are made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Further support has been received from the Wabasha Kellogg Area Community Foundation.
Tickets for the show are $20 for adults and $10 for children 10 and under. Those tickets are available at www.widespotperformingarts.org or at the door the day of the show.
