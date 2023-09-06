On September 9 at 7 p.m., Jeff Ray and the Stakes bring their country blues and roots sounds to WideSpot in Wabasha to kick off September in style. This four-piece band features Jeff Ray on resonator guitar, “Hurricane” Harold Tremblay on harmonica, Mikkel Beckman on washboard, and Nick Salisbury on bass. It’s sure to be a rhythmic evening when these guys get going.
WideSpot, the premiere entertainment venue in the Lake Pepin Region, is located in Wabasha’s Broadway Theater at 611 Broadway Avenue in the historic Mittel Schule building. The venue features a larger auditorium with over 300 seats, is handicap accessible, and has ample on-site parking,
The bar, serving beer, wine, water, and sodas, will be open as well. Showtime will be at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
WideSpot offers a wide range of musical and theatrical acts. Our fall schedule will feature Davina and the Vagabonds with sassy, piano-based sounds from New Orleans and Memphis, Sue Orfield with Joan Hutton playing jazz saxophone, Wisconsin favorites the Ditchlilies and Little Wing in a rare double bill, and the return of the Hot Flashes annual holiday show.
WideSpot is supported by a grant from SEMAC, the Southeast Minnesota Arts Council. SEMAC activities are made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
Further support has been received from the Wabasha Kellogg Area Community Foundation.
Tickets for the show are $20 for adults and $10 for children 10 and under. Those tickets are available at www.widespotperformingarts.org or at the door the day of the show.
