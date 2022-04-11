The process of pulling musicians together to collaborate online to produce a new jazz CD of original material started in January of 2021 when John Paulson of Winona received a Minnesota State Arts Board grant supporting creative artists during the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant project was called “Jazz Online During a Pandemic.” The goal was to collaborate online with other artists from all over the country to produce a new CD with varying styles represented. After considering possible songs for the CD, the group started to investigate what technology they would use to synchronize tracks and come up with rough mixes. A potential song list was then prioritized, and they went to work determining which musicians would perform on each selection. Each musician then contributed tracks with home recording gear while listening to a reference track submitted by the composer. Synchronization was definitely an issue, but after much editing, they were able to produce a set of rough mixes. Finally, at the end of a nearly year-long process, six selections were brought to Brett Huus of Soundstrations studio in La Crosse, Wis., for final mixing and mastering. Ultimately, 12 musicians from four states and eight different cities contributed.
The resulting CD, “So Far…” was released for worldwide distribution by CDbaby.com which includes real CDs as well as digital downloads.
The artists included on “So Far…” include: John C. Paulson, tenor sax and Bb flute, Winona; David Lamoreux, flugelhorn and trumpet, Seattle, Wash.; Mike James, guitar, La Crosse; Scott Gerry, guitar, Minneapolis, Minn.; A. Eric Heukeshoven, keyboards, Winona; Bert Dalton, piano, Rio Rancho, N.M.; Larry Dalton, bass, La Crosse; Eric Graham, fretless bass, Red Wing, Minn.; Denny McGuire, electric bass, Rollingstone; Rich MacDonald, drums and percussion, Winona; Miles Johnston, drums and cajón, Lake City, Minn.; Jeff Strom, percussion, vibes, and steel drums, Fountain City; Brett Huus, mix and mastering Soundstrations, La Crosse.
Visit www.paulsonjazz.com/so-far-cd-project for more details, links and contact information.
