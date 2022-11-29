The Winona Arts Center, 228 East Fifth Street in Winona, is pleased to host the Johnson Street Underground holiday concert on December 9, 2022, at 7 p.m.
Johnson Street Underground (JSU) is Winona’s premiere TTBB a capella group. JSU performs in and around Winona covering a wide variety of songs and styles, including songs by Green Day, Dolly Parton, the Beatles, and Adele. They recently completed their outdoor performance schedule, singing twice at the farmers market and four times at various backyards scattered across Winona.
The clear, strong lead you hear is Matt Schultz, Johnson Street Underground’s dramatic tenor. Matt is the elementary Title I teacher at Jefferson Elementary School.
Seth Flatten’s warm, bright voice makes him JSU’s lyric tenor. Seth is a customized training representative at Minnesota State College Southeast.
JSU’s esteemed baritone is Charlie Opatz, but his vocal talents allow him to swap parts with everyone else. Charlie is recently retired as an academic advisor/career counselor from Winona State University.
John Chernega sings the low notes as JSU’s second bass. John is an English teacher who has taught all over the Winona-La Crosse area.
JSU’s holiday show will include many new tunes for the quartet, some familiar and others not. And they will also invite the audience to join in on a few songs. The music begins at 7 p.m., and the coffeehouse opens at 6 p.m. Advance tickets are $10 and $15 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at Hardt’s Music,115 East Third Street, until 4 p.m. on December 9, 2022, or through Eventbrite.
Masks are recommended but not required.
For more information on this event and other activities at the Winona Arts Center, please visit our website at www.winonaarts.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.