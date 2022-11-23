Sugarloaf Theatre is proud to present “24-Hour Theatre,” a night of three original plays, on December 10 at 7 p.m. at the Winona Friendship Center. Tickets are $10, available online (at the link below) or in person at the box office prior to the show. The event's theme is “Upon a Snowy Eve.” Each short play will be written, directed, and performed by community members within 24 hours, kicking off with a meeting on December 9 at 6 p.m. Anyone (ages 12-plus) interested in acting is encouraged to sign up. No audition is required, and participation is free.
To register to be an actor, purchase tickets, or buy a season pass and get a discount on all of Sugarloaf Theatre's upcoming performances, go to https://linktr.ee/sugarloaftheatre. For questions, email Executive Director Seamus Schwaba at seamusschwaba@gmail.com.
