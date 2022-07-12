When you want farm-fresh ingredients for your next meal, you head to the Winona Farmers Market. When you want to hear some fresh and fun tunes, it’s time to head to the monthly Jazz Jam at Island City Brewing Company on July 17, 2022, from 2:30-5:30 p.m. All donations at the July Jazz Jam will be matched by H3O Jazz Trio and Island City, tripling the total for the Winona Farmers Market.
Since April 2021, H3O Jazz Trio and Island City Brewing have helped support local nonprofits with over $14,000 in total donations through the generosity of their Jazz Jam patrons. The June Jazz Jam raised $1,125 for the River Arts Alliance.
Everyone wishing to sing, play, or cheer on their friends is welcome to join the H3O Jazz Trio at Island City Brewing Company’s monthly Jazz Jam. The brewery follows all current CDC guidelines, and all equipment will be sanitized between performers.
Interested players can choose their tunes from a wide selection. Music is available from the Hal Leonard Real Book series, bring your own music, or just name that tune.
Come early to grab a beverage, grab a picnic table on Island City’s spacious patio, and enjoy an afternoon of great jazz with H3O Jazz Trio — all while showing your support for our community!
An up-to-date schedule is always available at H3OJazz.com. The family-friendly Jazz Jam is free and open to all – young and not so young.
Nominate your favorite local nonprofit via H3O’s website:
H3OJazz.com/jazz-jams/non-profit-nominations.html.
More information about the Winona Farmers Market can be found at:
Please email events@islandcitybrew.com or info@h3ojazz.com for more information about the monthly Jazz Jam.
