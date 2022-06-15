Whatever you’re celebrating, the June 19 Jazz Jam from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Island City Brewing is the place to be. This month’s Jazz Jam fundraiser recipient is the River Arts Alliance (RAA). This vital area nonprofit supports and celebrates regional arts and culture by organizing educational programs, community events, and public art projects while promoting opportunities for artists and facilitating collaborations between organizations in the Winona region. Flutistry, a River Arts Alliance member, will be the featured guest, along with all the other “jammers” sitting in with H3O.
Since April 2021, H3O Jazz Trio and Island City Brewing have helped support local nonprofits with over $13,000 in total donations through the generosity of their Jazz Jam patrons! The May Jazz Jam set a new record by donating nearly $1,500 to the Winona Outdoor Collaborative.
Everyone wishing to sing, play, or cheer on their friends is welcome to join the H3O Jazz Trio at Island City Brewing Company’s monthly Jazz Jam. The brewery follows all current CDC guidelines, and all equipment will be sanitized between performers.
Interested players can choose their tunes from a wide selection. Music is available from the Hal Leonard Real Book series, bring your own music, or just name that tune.
Come early to grab a beverage, grab a picnic table on Island City’s spacious patio, and enjoy an afternoon of great jazz with H3O Jazz Trio — all while showing your support for our community.
An up-to-date schedule is always available at H3OJazz.com. The family-friendly Jazz Jam is free and open to all – young and not so young.
Nominate your favorite local nonprofit at H3OJazz.com/jazz-jams/non-profit-nominations.html.
More information about the River Arts Alliance can be found at riverartsalliance.org. RAA’s 2022 Annual Member Exhibit & Showcase is currently running at the Blue Heron Coffeehouse through July 10 and online at riverartsalliance.org/member-exhibit/.
Please email events@islandcitybrew.com or info@h3ojazz.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.