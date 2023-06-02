Have you ever wanted to see an eagle, hawk, owl, or falcon up close and personal? H3O Jazz Trio and Island City Brewing Company will welcome River Valley Raptors and a few of their feathery friends to the monthly Jazz Jam on Sunday, June 11, from 2:30-5:30 p.m. All donations to this group will be matched by the brewery and H3O.
River Valley Raptors’ (RVR) mission is to protect the unique habitat and biodiversity of the Driftless Area. They strive to achieve this mission through community engagement, education, and conservation.
Visit RVR’s website for more info: www.rivervalleyraptors.org.
To date, H3O Jazz Trio and Island City Brewing have helped support local nonprofits with over $33,500 in total donations through the generosity of Jazz Jam patrons. The May Jam raised nearly $1,100 for the Winona County Historical Society.
Everyone wishing to sing, play, or cheer on their friends is welcome to join the H3O Jazz Trio at Island City Brewing Company’s monthly Jazz Jam. Interested players can choose their tunes from a wide selection. Music is available from the Hal Leonard Real Book series, bring your own music, or just name that tune.
Come early to enjoy a beverage on Island City’s spacious outdoor patio and enjoy an afternoon of great jazz with H3O Jazz Trio and friends, all while showing your support for our community.
An up-to-date schedule is always available at H3OJazz.com. The family-friendly Jazz Jam is free and open to all – young and not so young.
You can nominate your favorite local nonprofit via H3O’s website:
H3OJazz.com/jazz-jams/non-profit-nominations.html.
Please email events@islandcitybrew.com or info@h3ojazz.com for more information about the monthly Jazz Jam.
