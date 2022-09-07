“Laughing Waters,” an exhibition of paintings by artist Karen Savage-Blue, will open on September 16, 2022, at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum (MMAM) in Winona.
Karen Savage-Blue is an Anishinaabe artist, educator, and an enrolled member of the Fond du Lac Band of Ojibwe, living and working on the Fond du Lac Reservation near Cloquet, Minn. Her paintings explore themes of internal reflection, identifying with nature and exposing transitions from human to natural forms. Her work can be dreamlike and surreal, and she depicts nature in its raw form, creating a platform where thoughts and emotions overcome the tendency to decipher meaning. Her work has been featured in many regional, state, and national exhibitions and publications, and her paintings are in the permanent collections of the Minnesota Historical Society, the Tweed Museum of Art, and the Fond Du Lac Reservation.
There will be a reception with the artist to celebrate the opening of the exhibition on Friday, September 16, from 5-7 p.m. Tickets for this event are $10 and are free for members and students. Tickets are available at the door, and no advance purchase is needed.
On the following day, September 17, there are two opportunities to explore the exhibition with Savage-Blue in a gallery walk and talk. From 10:30-11:30 a.m., and again from 1:30-2:30 p.m., the artist will lead an informal gallery tour, exploring the meaning, inspiration, and techniques behind her work. This event is free for members and students, or free with paid admission. Registration is required by calling the museum at 507-474-6626.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.