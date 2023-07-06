Central Lutheran Church in Winona (259 West Wabasha Street) will host Tim Zimmerman and The King’s Brass for a free performance of hymn classics with a contemporary flair on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 7 p.m.
The King’s Brass features three trumpets, three trombones, a tuba, percussion, and keyboards. The instruments blend together to create a time of innovative worship that will be enjoyed by all generations.
Secular and sacred music critics alike applaud their concerts as “superb in every way” and a “truly unforgettable experience.”
The King’s Brass, formed four decades ago in Detroit, is comprised of professional musicians from across the country, who desire to use the instruments they love to lead others in praise and worship. The group plays over 150 concerts per year from coast to coast as well as international destinations.
This exciting evening is open to all. A freewill offering will be taken to offset the group’s travel expenses.
Photos, videos, and more can be found at www.kingsbrass.org.
For more information about the concert, please contact A. Eric Heukeshoven at 507-474-7144 or aeheukeshoven@centrallutheranchurch.org.
