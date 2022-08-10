On this Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 7 p.m., join Winona-based percussionist Katwa Ngoma and dance/interdisciplinary artist Sharon Mansur for “LAND/ings,” a music and dance performance that reflects the imperfectly perfect everyday spaces we inhabit.
Local artist Sharon Mansur is thrilled to once again be curating and presenting SHIFT~ performance salons this summer and fall in Winona, Mni Sota Makoce/Minnesota, Dakota Land. The first one of three in this outdoor, in-person performance series will take place Saturday, August 13, at 7 p.m. (Rain date will be Sunday, August 14, at 7 p.m.) You are invited to join Katwa and Sharon as they inhabit and animate various sites at the beloved East End Recreation Center (ERC) in Winona. This collaborative event honors everyday spaces such as the ERC that we inhabit, play in, and nurture within our community. LAND/ings is free and open to all ages; no reservations are needed.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/SHIFT.performance.salons or www.mansurdance.com/shift.html.
Wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring a folding chair for your seating comfort. You are also welcome to stand and wander during the event. Total performance will be 45 minutes, followed by a brief 15-minute audience discussion.
For audience accommodation requests, email sharonmansur@gmail.com.
