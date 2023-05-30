Lanesboro Arts is proud to present the 42nd annual Art in the Park fine art festival on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Lanesboro’s Sylvan Park with 90-plus fine art booths, craft booths, locally prepared food, and live music. This event will run from 10 Aa.m. to 5 p.m., providing visitors an ample amount of time to view and purchase fine art, connect with others, and enjoy the festivities. Renowned for quality, variety and value, Art in the Park is a family-friendly art fair that attracts thousands of regional patrons to Sylvan Park each year.
The focal point of Art in the Park is of course the art. Fine art and fine craft artist booths encircle Sylvan Park underneath canopies of shade, featuring a wide variety of artist-made work by over 90 artists from the tri-state region. There will be paintings, photography, fine jewelry, textile rugs and quilts, hand-thrown ceramics, stained glass, original paintings, blown and fused glass sculptures, artworks utilizing reclaimed wood, stoneware, clay pottery, metalwork, woven baskets, homemade embroidery, and more.
Attendees will enjoy delicious and locally prepared foods at booths hosted by volunteers from local organizations. Available food options in 2023 are barbeque sandwiches (Biggen’s BBQ), burgers and sandwiches (Smash-It Burgers), tacos, enchiladas, and more (Taqueria El Sueño), and brats and hot dogs from Lanesboro High School TexMex Fundraiser, plus desserts from Discovery Faith Community. The Farmers Market will also offer fresh food and healthy snack stands. Beverages will be offered by Lanesboro Community Theater. Craft beer will be provided by Lanesboro’s very own Sylvan Brewing, KARST Brewing of Fountain, and Kinney Creek Brewery of Rochester.
Throughout the festival, live music in the Sylvan Park Gazebo will add joyful ambiance. The Rutabaga Brothers (10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.) are a rockin' blues ensemble that delivers an upbeat, danceable sound. Decorah-based bluegrass band Squirrel Trail (12:15-1:45 p.m.) will get your feet tapping, Nathan’s Jazzers featuring Mariah Ciangiola (2-3:30 p.m.) will bring lively jazz and swing tunes, while Lanesboro’s own River Crossing (3:45-5 p.m.) delivers bluesy tunes and classic rhythm and blues. Take a break from perusing art to soak up the music.
Admission to Art in the Park is free. Accessible parking is available at Sylvan Park. Socialized dogs on leashes are permitted.
Art in the Park is presented by Lanesboro Arts and is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a Minnesota State Arts Board Operating Support grant, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund. Art in the Park is sponsored by the city of Lanesboro, First Southeast Bank, Root River State Bank, First State Bank of Fountain, Thrivent Financial - Greg Bonow, Bunge Construction Inc., Another Time Ice Cream Parlor, and E2 Boutique and Amish Experience. For more information, call 507-467-2446, or visit www.lanesboroarts.org/aip.
