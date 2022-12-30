Lanesboro Arts is excited to announce its annual Juried High School Art Show in its exhibition gallery. A reception for the student artists will open the show on Saturday, January 7, from 5-7 p.m. All are welcome to enjoy refreshments and talk with the students about their work.
The exhibit, which runs through February 5, showcases the work of ninth through twelfth grade students from Chatfield, Fillmore Central, Lanesboro, Mabel-Canton, and Rushford-Peterson.
The show provides an opportunity to celebrate the creativity of the students and the importance of the arts in our schools. The students learn from preparing their work for display in a professional setting. Their work includes a range of mediums, including drawings, paintings, prints, and 3-D pieces.
The Lanesboro Arts Gallery is located at 103 Parkway Avenue North in Lanesboro. The organization provides year-round arts programming and serves as a regional catalyst for artistic excellence and educational development, by providing diverse art experiences for people of all ages. For more information, visit www.lanesboroarts.org.
