Lanesboro Arts is proud to feature willow sculptor and mental health advocate Marth Bird as the Lanesboro Arts Artist in Residence from August 15 through September 12, 2022.
During her residency, Bird will create and install a temporary large-scale outdoor sculpture made from fresh willow. Grounded in the potential for basketry to serve as a source of physical, mental, and communal healing, Bird intends to address the mental health of individuals and communities through art and art-based interactions.
Community members can meet Martha Bird and hear about her residency at a Welcome Potluck on the St. Mane Theatre stage from 6- 8 p.m. on August 16. Other engagement opportunities include group discussions, workshops, and demonstrations hosted by the artist.
On August 20 there will be a community discussion about the history and stigmas surrounding both mental health and basket weaving based on Bird’s presentation, “Reclaiming Basketry: Working Through Stigma to Reach Creative Potential.”
From 5-7 p.m. on August 23, community members have the chance to try their hand at basketry as Bird leads a class in weaving a St. Brigid’s Cross along with a group discussion on the health benefits of hands-on creative work.
On August 27 Bird will demonstrate a rare French weaving technique at the Lanesboro Farmer’s Market.
Bird will harvest local willow for her final sculpture that will remain in Lanesboro at the end of her residency. The residency will culminate in a potluck and sculpture reveal at the St. Mane Theatre on September 8from 6-8 p.m. All are welcome to join any of these free public events.
Educated as a public health and board-certified holistic registered nurse, Martha’s vision is to “use my own art and process to integrate community involvement and utilize my knowledge to empower people to follow their passion and include it in their life, so they can be as well and healthy as possible.” Martha uses basketry techniques as a starting point to create expansive conceptual sculptures that both carry forward the traditional craft and challenge its utilitarian assumptions. Her work draws from her own professional expertise and life experiences to explore the human body, manifestations of trauma, and concepts of resilience, energy and growth. Martha has brought her meditative practice and depth of knowledge to lecture audiences across the country, and her work has been featured in art exhibitions across Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Supported through 2024 by the Jerome Foundation, the Lanesboro Artist Residency Program awards two to three residencies per year to emerging artists with projects that activate the people and places of Lanesboro while instigating positive change. The program’s place-based and community-engaged focus is geared toward emerging artists that are driven to explore ways in which their work can be applied to the community and how Lanesboro’s rural community can inform their work. For more information, visit lanesboroarts.org or call 507-467-2446.
