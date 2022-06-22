Lanesboro Arts kicks off concert series with Kiss the Tiger

Lanesboro Arts is thrilled to have indie rock band Kiss the Tiger kick off the 2022 Rhythms on the Root outdoor summer music series Rhythms on the Root in Gateway Park in Lanesboro on Saturday, July 9, 6-7:30 p.m.
Kiss the Tiger pounced onto the Twin Cities’ music scene in 2016 and has been making big waves ever since. Inspired by the sounds and energy of The Rolling Stones, Tom Petty, and Patti Smith, Kiss the Tiger has breathed new life into 21st century rock and roll. Their songs are full of rock’s swagger and punch, though at times their sound also draws from soul and even country music.
In 2017, Kiss the Tiger was the runner-up in Star Tribune’s Are You Local? Best New Band competition. In 2019, City Pages recognized Kiss the Tiger as a “Picked to Click” band, placing them among the best local bands as voted on by their peers. Star Tribune named the album “Vicious Kid” one of the Best Minnesota Albums of 2021. The song “Hold on to Love” spent nine weeks at number one on 89.3 The Current’s Chart Show, landing it a spot on The Chart Show’s Hall of Fame.
The band has garnered rave reviews for its live performances. The Pioneer Press described Kiss the Tiger’s lead vocalist, Meghan Kreidler, as, “a flamboyant frontwoman, exuding a confidence that made her seem the ringmaster of all she surveyed.” Kathleen Ambre described the group for Music in Minnesota by writing, “It was loud. It was fierce. And I was lovin’ it.” Sara Fish touted the band’s live-music chops in 2021, writing that their impressive vocals, emotional lyrics, and boisterous instrumentals come to new life on stage. The Kiss the Tiger’s performance at Rhythms on the Root offers attendees the opportunity to experience this energetic and dynamic group firsthand.
About Rhythms on the Root: The series activates the vibrant asset of Gateway Park as a place for the Lanesboro community and visitors to gather and celebrate with live music. The series as a whole offers an infectious range of music including bluegrass, soul, and indie rock from regionally acclaimed bands Kiss the Tiger, Good Morning Bedlam, and Jaedyn James.
The concerts will be held on the second Saturday of every month from July through September. Concert tickets are $15 for individuals age 13-plus. The event is free for youth ages 12 and under, but a ticket is still required. Tickets are on sale now at lanesboroarts.org. Seating will be first-come, first-served general admission. Audience members are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair or blanket to sit on in the park.
The Rhythms on the Root series is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a Minnesota State Arts Board grant, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund. The series is also sponsored by Krage Insurance Agency and Preble Farmers Mutual, Wisconsin Public Radio, and the Lanesboro Community Foundation. This concert is sponsored by Pedal Pushers and Great River Shakespeare Festival.
