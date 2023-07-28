Lanesboro Arts, Sachiko “La Chayi” Flamenco, and the Twin Cities Flamenco Collective are delighted to present “A Night In Andalusia” at the St. Mane Theatre in downtown Lanesboro on Friday, August 18, at 7 p.m. The show features internationally recognized guest artists — festero Javier Heredia (Seville, Spain), dancer La Rhina (Seville, Spain), and guitarist Kris Hill “El Cuervo” (Phoenix). Tickets are $25 for general admission and $22 for Lanesboro Arts members, and they are available at lanesboroarts.org.
Acclaimed performing artist Sachiko “La Chayi” and the Twin Cities Flamenco Collective captivate audiences with the artistic dance form flamenco, sharing the universal language of movement and live music together. The show “A Night in Andalusia” is centered around southern Spanish tablao-style flamenco, which celebrates the Gitano spirit.
Sachiko “La Chayi” is a highly regarded flamenco dancer, teacher, choreographer, and producer. She is based in the Twin Cities and is a native of Osaka, Japan. She has received awards and recognition from many organizations including the Minnesota State Arts Board, Minnesota SAGE Awards for Dance, and New York State Flamenco Certamen. She was also a recipient of the 2017 McKnight Dancer Fellowship. Her work as both a dancer and choreographer have been showcased all over the U.S., Spain, and Japan. Sachiko was a resident artist of the Zorongo Flamenco Dance Theatre for six years before studying Flamenco in Seville, Spain – the experience becoming a cornerstone of her current artistic work.
Seville-born Javier Heredia is a flamenco singer and “festero,” one who dances while singing bulerías. With over 20 years of performance, his talents are recognized all over the world, receiving invitations to perform in internationally recognized prestigious festivals. His recordings include “¡Puro y Vivo!” (Flamenco de Morón) and “Jugando con el Tiempo” (Sonios Negros).
La Rhina is an internationally sought-after dancer and educator currently based in Seville, Spain. She began her Flamenco journey 25 years ago in Atlanta. Highlights of her most recent work include the 45th Festival Flamenco de Caceres (2019), Peñas de Guardia series (2020), and Festival de Jerez and XXX Palma de Plata “Ciudad de Algeciras” (2022).
After holding accomplished careers as a restaurant owner, educator, and jazz and hip-hop artist, Kristofer “El Cuervo” Hill intensively studied flamenco guitar and performance in Seville, Spain, for eight years. Currently, Kristofer teaches and performs internationally as an independent artist. He has played for flamenco dance companies all around the USA with internationally renowned stars and has musical accolades across the board.
Lifelong musician Ross “El Vecino” Fellrath is a leading member of Twin Cities Flamenco Collective, playing for Sachiko “La Chayi” and Zorongo Flamenco Dance School. He studied Flamenco in Madrid and Sevilla and was given his artistic name “El Vecino” from his maestro Juan del Gastor.
Dancer and singer “Eva” Makiko began studying Flamenco at Zorongo Flamenco Dance Theatre in 2008 with Susana di Palma, performing in numerous productions. Since the pandemic, she has plunged into the world of flamenco singing.
Bobby “El Eléctrico” was introduced to Flamenco through his wife Sachiko “La Chayí.” He studied hand-clapping and singing in Spain and the United States.
