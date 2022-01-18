Lanesboro Arts presents “Home: Exploring, Mending, Reimagining”, an exhibition showcasing a community quilt, embroidery work, and interactive audiovisual elements curated by artist Cecilia Cornejo Sotelo. The exhibition opens on Saturday, January 29, with an artist reception from 6-8 p.m.; the show runs through March 20.
“Home: Exploring, Mending, Reimagining” draws inspiration from audio testimonies recorded by Lanesboro residents in collaboration with filmmaker and artist Cecilia Cornejo Sotelo. Cornejo Sotelo came to Lanesboro with her ongoing multi-platform project, The Wandering House, in the fall of 2019 as an Artist-in-Residence through Lanesboro Arts. The Wandering House was a mobile audio-recording studio that recorded Lanesboro residents reflecting their thoughts on home and community.
The current exhibition features the Lanesboro Community Quilt which is based on these audio testimonies responding to the prompt “I know I’m home when …” The audio fragments were subsequently embroidered by 25 community members — artists and enthusiasts alike — working in close collaboration with Cornejo Sotelo in the fall of 2020. In late 2021, these fragments were arranged by Lanesboro community members Renee Bergstrom, Heidi Dybing, and Cheryl Lamon into the quilt in this exhibition.
“Home: Exploring, Mending, Reimagining” offers the public within and beyond Lanesboro the possibility to explore, mend, and reimagine the relationship to home in order to envision and create communities where all are heard, seen, and valued.
Lanesboro Arts also presents “Ways of Being Home,” a documentary film by Cecilia Cornejo Sotelo. The film will be screened on Friday, January 28, at 7:30 p.m. at the St. Mane Theatre in downtown Lanesboro. The screening will be followed by a question and answer session with Cornejo Sotelo. This intimate cinematic portrait of two small towns – one in Mexico and one in Minnesota – is an evocative audiovisual meditation on the experience of Mexican immigrants living and working in rural America.
Masks are required for all of these events, and social distancing encouraged.
This exhibit is sponsored by F & M Community Bank and is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a Minnesota State Arts Board Operating Support grant, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund. Always free and open to the public, gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.lanesboroarts.org. Handicapped accessible and free to the public, the exhibition gallery is located at 103 Parkway Avenue North in Lanesboro.
