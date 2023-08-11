The Lanesboro Barn Dance will present another chance to kick up your heels on Saturday, August 19, at the Sons of Norway Hall in Lanesboro. Starting time is 8 p.m., and admission is $8 at the door. Located on Parkway Avenue next to Sylvan Park, the Sons of Norway has one of the best dance floors in the area.
Although it’s good to know right from left before you come, no other knowledge or experience is required. All organized dances are taught, and you don’t need to bring a partner. This is like the old-fashioned barn dances that were once the mainstay of entertainment in this part of the country. Just come prepared to have a good time. Robin Nelson will be teaching and calling square dances and big circles.
Guest musicians Teresa and Eric Lind will join regular Bob Bovee for a rollicking evening of traditional square dances, big circles, waltzes, and polkas. The Linds will play fiddle and banjo; Bovee will add guitar and harmonica.
For more information, call 507-498-5452, or visit www.boveeheil.com.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
